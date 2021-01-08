Any nuclear deals should have inspection safeguards
In the event of President Biden making a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, it must provide for inspection of suspected sites without a waiting period. If there is a waiting period, they can move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.
Alex Sokolow, Goshen
The path to freedom
Since COVID-19, many have lost their jobs, have been evicted and cannot feed their families. Hospitals are full. More than 350,000 souls have died. We have doctors, nurses and first-responders who are exhausted, selflessly working to save people’s lives.
Yet, some in our community think this virus is a hoax and don’t respect mandates that are given to protect us and mitigate the virus. They selfishly defy authorities and insist it isn’t necessary to practice these safety measures. This is not only disrespectful to elected officials but dangerous to anyone they come in contact with. People who scoff at these mandates risk others’ lives, and their own.
After nearly a year of dealing with the coronavirus, we all want it to go away. Our local leaders and medical providers want the same. They know it will go away only with the community’s cooperation. Yet too many still refuse. They say it costs them their “freedom.”
What kind of freedom is it for those who are sick, some of whom got the virus because of an asymptomatic carrier who refused to wear a mask? What freedom do those who do cooperate have when others demand their “freedom” and keep spreading the virus?
Until we understand that we live in a community and nation where everyone pulls together and even sacrifices a little, we’ll take far too long to rid ourselves of the virus. Please wear your mask, social-distance and get vaccinated when available. Those are the paths to real freedom.
Carol and Lavon Welty, Goshen
