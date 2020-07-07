God said all lives matter
I love and appreciate the Black race as much as any other race. With recent issues, it bothers me to see so much protesting and so many signs — Black Lives Matter. Yes, they do, and I would like to say “All Lives Matter.”
God has created and has a plan and a purpose for every person on planet Earth, and he loves every person more than we can comprehend. Jesus paid an extravagant price for our sins when he died on the cross. Isaiah 52:14, “But many were amazed when they saw him. His face was so disfigured he seemed hardly human, and from his appearance, one would scarcely know he was a man.”
It’s God’s desire that every person repent and live for him and spend eternity with him. 2 Peter 3:39, “The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent.”
Please, please get ready for the return of Jesus, for he is coming soon and there will be no second chance.
Bill Swihart, Goshen
‘All lives matter’ misses the point
A parable for our times:
Once upon a time, a man was hit in the face by a terrible bully who picked on him all the time. The blow to his face actually broke one of the man’s back molars, so it was a real problem that needed to be fixed. So, he went to the dentist.
When he got to the dentist’s office and was seated in the chair, the dentist asked him what the problem was. The man replied, “All my teeth matter!”
“OK,” replied the dentist. “I couldn’t agree more…but did you come here just to tell me that? Of course all your teeth matter; who would argue with that?”
“I just want to be very, very clear that all my teeth matter!” repeated the man.
“Yes, yes,” said the perplexed dentist. “Got it. So, none of your teeth are having any problems?”
“Well, I do have a broken molar.”
“Yes, you sure do! Why didn’t you say so from the start? Now we can focus on dealing with your real problem.”
Moral: All lives — just like all teeth — do indeed matter. Nobody disputes that. But when some lives have been treated for centuries as if they don’t matter, then saying, “All lives matter,” misses the point and turns its back on the real problem. Saying “Black lives matter” doesn’t mean that other lives don’t matter; it just means there is a real imbalance in which lives have been valued and which ones haven’t. If we don’t acknowledge the historic and ongoing devaluing of black lives then we can’t begin to work on it.
Skip Barnett, Goshen
