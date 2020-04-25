A health care wake-up call
Let’s start with a supposedly smart country that doesn’t understand health care. Thousands are dying needlessly there every year. Now add to that national tragedy a super-contagious pandemic.
Uh-oh. There was a big problem. Now it’s huge! Millions of people are losing their jobs. Let’s ask them about their employer-based health care. You mean their insurance with high deductibles and co-pays? Lost job, lost health care!
Worse, the ones without health care can’t afford a doctor or hospital visit to see if they have the virus. One man without insurance tried and ended up with a $4,000 bill he has no way of paying.
But this country spends more than twice as much for health care as any other nation, and yet it has millions uninsured. Where does all the money go? Insurance and pharmaceutical companies. Just check out the astronomical salaries of their CEOs.
Bottom line: One uninsured person in a pandemic is a threat to everyone. Everyone needs access to healthcare.
What about Indiana District 2? Oh, they have Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, who has voted so many times to take health care away from her constituents that her staff doesn’t even know the number. To put it mildly, she’s a threat to the health of those constituents.
We can surely do better. Democrat Pat Hackett is running in the primary. She would work to have health care for everyone. She’s not funded by health care corporations, nor would she hide from her constituents.
Friends, there’s still hope for the health of this country. Vote Democrat.
Joann Yoder Smith, Goshen
Trump erratic on virus response
We have heard how we should respect Trump for all he’s done. For me, this is hard because his comments on COVID-19 are erratic.
“Anybody that needs a test gets a test,” — March 6; the outbreak “is going to disappear,” — Feb. 27; it’s the Democrats’ “new hoax,” Feb. 28; “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic … I’ve always viewed it as very serious,” March 17; “the pandemic was something nobody thought could happen,” March 26.
Nobody — really?
Let’s see, back in January just the doctors who study infectious diseases; his intelligence officials, senators Tom Cotton and Chris Murphy — all warned and encouraged Trump to take this virus seriously.
Yet, here we are. Will we learn anything? Will our president in 2021 start to plan for the next pandemic? Will he re-institute the pandemic specialists to the National Security Council? Will testing be a priority for him?
We have people who have studied in their various fields — for the love of Pete, listen to them! If not, at least take responsibility for your decisions.
Who doesn’t want our economy up and running? I believe the irony is, we could have less deaths and cases and we could be farther along on our economic recovery. How? By shutting down everything the first two weeks of March. This seemed to work for Germany and South Korea. Two weeks is more manageable than two months.
I believe also, if we had guaranteed paid time off in our economic system, the influx of unemployment requests would be lessened. We would still have inconveniences, but not to the extent we have now.
I do believe we will make it through this pandemic. I have hope that there are more people working for the betterment of our society. Keep the faith.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
