A bit of satire about the election
With the upcoming elections rapidly approaching, attention must be given once again to voter suppression. Requiring voter ID in order to cast a vote is racist and unfair.
The Electoral College is an anachronism and should be eliminated. Smaller states should not have the same number senators as the big states. Why should Wyoming have the same power in the Senate as California? The voting age should be lowered to 16 and felons and undocumented aliens should be allowed to vote. After all, they are here and the policies of our elected officials affect them too.
We are all citizens of the world! So, no border wall and free health care, housing, college, and guaranteed income for all. If everyone can vote, the poor will be able to ensure these policies. Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico should be states so their residents can vote. Nationwide mail-in ballots sent to every address and ballot harvesting should be the norm. Raise taxes on the rich, make labor unions more powerful and eliminate charter schools.
We can’t have any opposition to our policies and if the youth are properly taught about the racist history of our nation and the evils of capitalism our future is secured. Defund the police and redirect the huge military budget to social programs. If we only try to get along with Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran we don’t need a military.
Unlimited and unregulated abortion on demand should be codified into law. Gender-altering surgery for our gender-confused youth must be mandated in all hospitals and paid from federal tax revenue. Yes, Utopia is finally within our grasp.
Vote for Joe Biden!
Oh, I almost forgot ... get Fox News off the air too. (Satire)
Robert Riddle, Goshen
Policymakers are not making COVID-19 policy
When did we turn policy over to non-elected officials?
In the age of COVID, policy is being made by city, county and state health officials — people who should be advising the policymakers, not making policy.
So far, the policymakers (elected officials) have not stepped up to the chatter. Instead they have remained in the shadows as the economy and society falters.
When do the scientists weigh in over the loudest megaphone?
In Elkhart County we have an appointed health official, a position that doesn’t receive a lot of applicants.
We have elected commissioners who have apparently gone to the basement and turned off their communications. We have a governor who takes his lead from unelected officials, who himself doesn’t follow his proclamations.
I am not a scientist, but I wonder if the virus is so viral how is it that it hasn’t wiped out the homeless, kids in day care, inmates and people working the drive thru? But we are not opening schools.
It is clear that COVID is dangerous for at least 100,000 people in the United States. But when do we get the answer why? A shot will not answer that question. In fact, if we don’t answer why then we might find a significant number of people reacting to the shot as we will not have figured out the science of COVID.
In the meantime, we take risks in our everyday life. We have warnings for all sorts of things, but we don’t shut down and shutter the economy because of those risks. We don’t close schools, ban riding on bicycles, or walking alongside the road. We still ride ATV’s, drive cars, ride motorcycles, jet skis, and hike mountains. We still scuba dive, work on farms, drive heavy equipment and build skyscrapers.
Ted Selman, Goshen
