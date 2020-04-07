Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.