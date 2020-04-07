What will we learn from ‘pandemic?’
COVID-19 pandemic, what will we learn? It isn’t hard to say. We have had pandemics that most of us have lived through and then did nothing. This pandemic is different though, you say. I say different in what way? Granted the past ones didn’t shut down the economy. But the annual flu has similar numbers but doesn’t get the title of pandemic. Both require the same precautions and both load the health care system.
Who should have been planning? Emergency management and FEMA are tied together from the local level to the state to the federal government. They are tasked with planning and preparation for all sorts of disasters. They report directly to county commissioners, city governments, the governor and the federal government.
Different from past pandemics, this time the government passed the CARES Act with more than $2 trillion to be distributed, from everything COVID related to everything politicians could pack in the bill. It grew from less than 200 pages to almost 400 pages in three days, with the last 200 pages having little to do with COVID-19
We need to hold private and public planners accountable and have stores (stockpiles) of supplies that we rotate through the system. And we need to look at ways to extend the shelf life of these needed stores. We need to be self-reliant when it comes to health and safety, not depending on a just-in-time supply chain that may or may not be able to meet basic common-sense needs.
We know the numbers of both the flu and the most recent “pandemic” and we know our communities’ population through the census bureau. We need to hold our elected officials, emergency managers and our hospital administrators accountable. They need to get the plans off the shelf.
Ted Selman, Goshen
What does stay-at-home really mean?
What does stay home mean? Please forgive me if I don’t understand.
I see the parking lot at our golf course practically full. I see people playing tennis together. Yes, maybe they are more than 6 feet apart most of the time, but are they touching and sweating on some of the same surfaces. (tennis balls, the gate to the tennis court, golf carts, ball washers, etc.).
We all need exercise and it can be done outdoors, but shouldn’t it be done separately or just with those from our immediate household?
How do we know that we are not asymptomatic carriers of the virus? Are we taking the advice of our medical professionals seriously enough? Are we taking risks to ourselves and creating risks for others that may prolong the spread of this virus? How does this relate to the travel ban and recommendation that we stay home? Could someone clarify this for us?
Jonathan Wieand, Goshen
