Quick COVID-19 tests can help economic recovery
In the five months since COVID-19 began, nearly 180,000 Americans have died of the disease. Countries like New Zealand, South Korea, and Germany fared better than the U.S. for one reason: they ramped up testing for everyone early on, with short turn-around for results, so that those spreading the virus and those in contact with them could quickly be quarantined.
As of April 2020, according to sources like the International Monetary Fund and the Brookings Institute, unemployment in New Zealand was at 4.2%, in South Korea, 4.5%, and in Germany, 3.9%. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the U.S. stood at 14.7%.
The lesson? The ONLY way to save the economy is to stop the spread of this virus. And the only way to do that is to make testing available to everyone, free-of-charge, and with quick results. If the federal government had chosen to put our tax dollars toward this strategy early on, workers and their families, teachers and their students, parents and their children would not only feel safer, they would BE safer.
It isn’t too late! Simple, quick tests with results in 15 minutes are already available. Write or call your congressional representatives, your state legislators, and Gov. Holcomb and ask them to make quick testing free and universally available to employers for their employees, schools for staff and students, businesses for their customers. This is the only sure way to revitalize the economy and resume the freedom of movement we all long for.
Sandy Fribley, Goshen
Register, then vote
First off, registration ends Oct. 5, and you can get registered at the Elkhart County Administration office at 117 N. Second St., Goshen, Room L 1 lower level. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You can fill out your registration there. The number is 574-535-6775.
On Oct. 6, early voting starts at the First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave. Goshen, hours yet to be decided. Cards should be sent to notify or call 574-535-6469
Now for absentee request forms. You can go to the same Elkhart County administration building and get your absentee form or call 574-535-6775 for the form. Going to the office is faster. You can fill out the ballot there and save a trip to drop off the application later. This is also faster than the mail. The cut off for delivering your app is Oct. 22. The start of the ballot mail out is Sept. 19. You can take your ballot to the drop-off box or the county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Goshen, 101 N. Main St., or mail the ballot in as soon as you get it.
To find out the status of your application or ballot, you can call 574-535 6469. If you live in Elkhart you can get the absentee application at the Elkhart Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave. The hours there are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
On Nov. 3 there will be 29 voting centers throughout the county. Cards will be mailed out with locations. Voting will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vote early and make your vote count. Email cclingerman@elkhartcounty.com for voter registration and absentee forms information, or call either of the two numbers.
Bruce Bishop, Goshen
