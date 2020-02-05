Jesus spoke about children, such as those at border
The cartoon on Page 4 of the Jan. 27 paper was worth thinking about.
Many of us are deeply concerned about the children at the border. How can we close our minds and hearts to those children and young people and parents? Can we imagine ourselves in such circumstances? Staying in dangerous threats to lives and future is unthinkable.
Those of use who are Christian must not forget that Jesus said, “Let the children come to me,” and “Unless you become like these little children you cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven.”
— Margaret Metzler, Goshen
Defacing bike trail is not the right way to honor others
I have just returned from one of my favorite pastimes, a long, quiet, peaceful walk along the bike trail. Increasingly though, appearing on the trail are personal messages expressing feelings about life’s ups and downs, some in the form of obscenities and others more personal. I am writing this letter to those who are doing this — please stop.
For those writing obscenities, I would probably empathize with your anger if I could talk to you. A more appropriate way to express your anger is to talk with someone who cares about you and who could hear you. Expressing them with graffiti on the bike trail is not helpful.
For Joaquin and Destiny, I am happy that you are an item. I hope your friendship is a healthy and lasting one and that you can create many good memories to carry with you into your future. A more appropriate way to express your feelings is to share them with friends who can enjoy your happiness with you, not spray painting them on the bike trail for me to see.
Sadly, for the friends of Charles Kahlid Adkins (I love the sound of his name), who is resting in peace, I am truly sorry for your loss. I can tell by the dates that he was a man who died way too young. Honor him by writing a letter or talking with your friends about what made him a unique person. What traits and skills did he possess that made him special and that he was not able to offer to his friends, his family, his future employers and his community? Spray painting your message on a wall is not a lasting way to honor him.
For those doing these acts, I would urge you to find enduring ways to gain relief for life’s trials. Please stop defacing the bike trail, a place where you and I spend time. Defacing public property is inappropriate and illegal.
— Len Harms, Goshen
