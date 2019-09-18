Gun rights only apply to “well regulated militia”
America has far too many guns. Why is this? Because of a complete misreading of the Second Amendment. That amendment is not about the right to bear arms. It is about “a well regulated militia.”
It reads: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Only if you are pat of “a well regulated militia” do you have a right to have a gun. Not any militia, but a “well regulated militia.” You may possess guns. But don’t claim it is a constitutional right. It isn’t.
Please take a few minutes and look up the Second Amendment. Read it. It is time to stop claiming that something that just doesn’t exist is in our Constitution.
— Dick Craig, Goshen
Trump is just a jokester
Donald Trump does not lie or exaggerate anything. I’m kind of slow on the uptake, but I see it all now. He has a quirky sense of humor.
He’s not so desperate to get re-elected that he would condone stealing land for his wall. He’s just joking. He wouldn’t steal — I mean “borrow” — money from the Pentagon for his wall.
He doesn’t say “racist” stuff — especially against The Squad. Or call immigrants “rapists” or “murderers,” or call Third World nations “s--- holes.” He’s just pulling their legs.
He doesn’t say anything that could be construed as treasonous. When he sided with Putin against our own intelligence agencies in Helsinki, that was just witty repartee to ease any tensions.
Of course, we all remember that wacky prank he pulled on Obama. He used that old “he bugged my office” routine. Classic!
But perhaps my favorite is the one Trump told about Hillary Clinton. I still chuckle when I think of how she was going to abolish the Second Amendment.
But then I think maybe I could be wrong. Afterall, we are mere mortals. Since Trump doesn’t lie and he has all this insight, well, obviously he must be a Jedi Master. He can say things like that Obama office bugging without any evidence.
Now he’s the “chosen one” — Israel had an election.
I can’t wait for the rib-tickling knee-slappers Trump has in store this next year.
Maybe if the economy tanks or we get in a war, he’ll blame the Democrats. That’s always an oldie but goodie. We’ll just have to stay tuned.
— Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
