Gilberto Perez Jr. presents rare opportunity for voters
I normally stay out of local politics, but I want to strongly endorse Gilberto Perez Jr. for Goshen City Council.
I have known Gilberto for many years as a colleague and a friend. We worked together at Northeastern Center, our wives worked together in the Goshen school system and our children ran track against each other in high school. I have known precious few people in my life who have the honesty and integrity I have witnessed from Gilberto.
Gilberto is the type of person we all say that we want to run our government, but rarely have the opportunity to elect to public office. I strongly urge you to take advantage of this rare opportunity to elect a genuine and honest gentleman like Gilberto Perez Jr. to Goshen City Council. I promise you that you will not regret it.
Ron Chupp, Goshen
Lack of voters in local elections is startling
It’s a startling statistic, but I’m told that about half of Goshen residents who vote in national elections don’t vote in local elections — like the one this coming Tuesday.
A year ago at this time Jeremy Stutsman, Goshen’s mayor, was making a plea for people to vote in “off year” elections. He said, “In a democracy, voting is a privilege that was secured for all of us by the founders of this nation so we could choose, with our own voice, leaders we can support.” Regarding country, state and local community, he added, “The more we participate, the stronger we grow.”
While Mayor Stutsman is running unopposed in the current city election, his words are as true now as they were in the fall of 2018.
And our votes in local elections most directly affect our lives — from how city services are prioritized to how the marginalized in our community are treated to taking honest looks at Goshen’s past, as well as building creatively toward the future.
So, in the present here in November 2019, please plan to vote … early (at 117 N. Second St.) or on Tuesday at a voting center near you. As an independent who tends to favor progressive candidates and leaders, I think the Working for Goshen Democrats, led by Mayor Stutsman, will do the best job of leading this town, both successfully and justly, the next four years.
Dan Shenk, Goshen
Correcting misinformation on clerk-treasurer’s office
I would like to take a moment and let voters know how the clerk-treasurer’s office is currently run, as false or misleading information has been relayed to the people of Goshen.
The clerk-treasurer has no role in the legal process that is already in place for city bids. Bids are through the legal department and Board of Public Works and Safety. The clerk-treasurer is charged with maintaining the official and permanent records of the bids and agreements.
The city maintains a relationship with the consulting firm Baker-Tilly, who is paid less than it would cost to hire a full-time staff accountant. They specialize and know the laws and Indiana codes that affect cities, towns and municipalities, which change yearly, depending on state legislation. More importantly, they are a check-and-balance to our own strong internal controls. It is not safe practice to have one person or department go unchecked when dealing with a $44 million budget.
State Board of Accounts requires paper copies of permanent records. Angie McKee, the current clerk-treasurer, has been researching SBOA -approved options and is actively interviewing records companies to make digital copies more accessible to the public. It’s important not to rush into expensive new software when dealing with public money.
The budget process is complex and cannot be answered in 100 words or less. While it is true previous mayors moved parts of the process, there have been changes implemented this year that brings more of the process back to the clerk-treasurer’s office. And there are more changes ready for 2020 and beyond.
The incumbent, Angie McKee, has done a fabulous job for the city of Goshen by streamlining and making procedures more efficient while staying within the bounds and constraints of the law and I have no doubt she will continue to serve this community with integrity and transparency.
Please vote informed on Tuesday.
Christina Cordell, Goshen
