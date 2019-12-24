Few Hoosiers donate funds to Rep. Walorski
What can we learn about our representatives in the U.S. Congress from examining their campaign contributions? Plenty. Take a look at Indiana 2nd District Rep. Jackie Walorski’s 2019 third-quarter fund-raising totals.
A Republican, she received 44 contributions from individuals, which was only 20% of her total. But a whopping 80% of her contributions came from corporate political action committees (PACs). And only 10 of her 44 individual contributions came from Indiana itself.
Pat Hackett will be running in the Democratic primary in May to mount a challenge for Rep. Walorski’s seat. In the third quarter Ms. Hackett received 665 individual contributions, of which 592 were from within Indiana. Fully 99% of her contributions were from individuals, and none were from corporate PACs.
Sadly, Rep. Walorski’s voting record mirrors her campaign contributions. She votes overwhelmingly for the interests of corporations and, based on her contribution numbers, it appears she cares most about interests outside Indiana.
These statistics tell us a lot about what’s wrong with our electoral system. In Rep. Jackie Walorski we have corporations from outside Indiana, not individuals, buying access to get what they want. In effect, they’re buying her.
We can do better. Pat Hackett will care about her Hoosier constituents because they are the people who will send her to Congress.
Joann Smith, Goshen
Headline on impeachment story was not accurate
Whoever was responsible for the Thursday, Dec. 19 secondary headline on the front page on Trump's impeachment, "Local political leaders call vote a 'sham', 'embarrassment'" totally misrepresented the article. It implies that our local leaders were all critical of the vote to impeach Trump.
Reading the article, it's clear that the word 'embarrassment,' used by Democratic chair Chad Crabtree, is directed at our (local?) Congress members who have remained silent on the issue of Trump's impeachable behavior.
The News writers Aimee Ambrose and John Kline should object to this headline that misrepresents their reporting. Their piece was much more balanced than that. A more accurate title would have been, "Local political leaders split on impeachment vote."
Matthew Lind, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.