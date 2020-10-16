Democrat tired of being bullied in Nappanee
I’m tired of being bullied because I’m a Democrat.
I’m a Democrat in Trump Country. In Nappanee recently I’ve seen pickup-truck “trains” several blocks long roar down Main Street, with huge Trump flags flying, horns blaring and tires screeching. It’s loud and unnerving.
Even more unnerving is the recent epidemic of stolen Biden signs. From my front lawn. From near Rachel’s sidewalk, from Christine’s garden, from Cheryl’s porch, from the end of Doris’s driveway, from behind Ruth’s picket fence … I could go on. We’ve formed a group of Democrat, independent and progressive voters in the Nappanee and Wakarusa areas (many of our members are senior-citizen women), and we’re fed up with being bullied and intimidated because we aren’t Republicans.
But how can women in 2020 America support a presidential candidate who brags about grabbing women’s privates, who pays hush money to women he had affairs with while he was married, who pays less yearly income tax than the cost of a month of insulin, who puts toddlers in cages after separating them forcibly from their parents at the border, and oh-so-many things that offend us as single and married women, wives, mothers and caregivers?
Our group has decided to report all instances of stolen yard signs to the local police. I regret that police are receiving many such calls, but we ladies feel unsafe. We’re hoping our local government will do public-service announcements (and more) to notify the thieves that taking such signs is against the law: a misdemeanor. I’ve heard a dozen reports of stolen Biden signs elsewhere in Elkhart County as well.
I recently moved back to my hometown because I remembered it as safe and welcoming. This is still true, in part. But it’s time for local officials and Trump supporters themselves to stop the bullying and lawbreaking, which is anything but “law and order.”
— Barbara Brumbaugh Keck, Nappanee
Hackett does not accept corporate PAC money
Jackie Walorski has voted “yes” more than once to legislation that would allow employers to “pay” for overtime by giving their hourly paid workers time off rather than time and a half for overtime.
In other words, rather than workers receiving a higher paycheck for their overtime, they could instead be compensated with unpaid “vacation” time. As written, the policy is supposed to allow workers to say no to this arrangement. Most hourly paid workers in our “right to work” state cannot say “no” to their boss if they want to keep their jobs. Also, the employer — not the worker — has the final say about when the worker can take time off.
For this reason and many others, I will vote for Pat Hackett on Nov. 3. Pat does not accept corporate PAC money, and so she will not be beholden to those who would most benefit from the policy described above. She will represent laborers and business owners alike. Pat Hackett will work for dignity and justice for all.
— Sandra Fribley, Goshen
