Council candidate praised by husband
I like my wife.
My wife is awesome.
She puts up with me.
That says a lot about her.
It says
She’s patient.
She’s kind.
She’s forgiving.
She listens.
She compromises.
She processes.
She’s compassionate.
She’s loving.
She’s accepting.
I like my wife.
My wife is cool.
She stands up for what’s right.
That says a lot about her, too.
It says
She’s an advocate.
She’s relatable.
She’s well informed.
She engages.
She cares.
She gets involved.
She’s approachable.
She’s well intentioned.
She’s selfless.
I like my wife.
My wife is the best.
She wants the best for everyone else.
That says a lot about her.
It says
She’s strong.
She’s fun loving.
She’s interested.
She puts others first.
She doesn’t seek accolades.
She revels in others succeeding.
She’s genuine.
She’s open minded.
She’s well spoken.
I like my wife.
My wife is pretty cool.
She is running for District 4 City Council.
That says a lot about her.
It says
She’s community driven.
She’s invested.
She’s willing.
She wants Goshen to thrive.
She looks forward.
She loves this town.
She’s bi-partisan.
She’s committed.
She’s ready.
I like my wife.
My wife is a great person.
She would love to have your vote on Nov. 5th.
That says a lot about her, too.
It says
If you elect her,
She will listen to you.
She will care about you.
She will accept you.
She will fight for you.
She will be there for you.
She will be committed to you.
She will invest in you.
She will put you first.
She will represent you.
I like my wife.
My wife is Megan Eichorn.
She’ll be slightly embarrassed I wrote this.
That says a lot about her.
Vote for my wife on Nov. 5th.
I think you’ll like her, too.
Darrin Eichorn, Goshen
Couple will be voting for Jonathan Neufeld
We are writing in support of Jonathan Neufeld for council representative for the 2nd District. Jonathan is a respected clinical psychologist in Goshen who serves as a health care consultant to various health care systems around the country. When our daughter was in a foreign country and had a psychological concern, it was Jonathan we called for advice. The response he gave us was very helpful.
We think Jonathan will make a great member of the Goshen City Council. He is thoughtful and a good listener. He seeks to understand others’ points of view. We are certain he will do a good job of representing the views of the constituents of his district.
On the other hand, in looking at the website of the 2nd District incumbent, Doug Nisley, we noticed a video segment about a place called “Shooters Grill” in Colorado where everyone, including the waitresses are encourage to carry guns. The segment was captioned, “Where would you open a franchise of Shooters Grill?”
We were not sure what this video is doing on his campaign website, located as it was with various public service announcements regarding the city of Goshen. Does Doug Nisley think such an establishment should be opened in Goshen? Or was posting this video just a way for the candidate to show his pro-gun bona fides? Either way, should this be part of the agenda for a Goshen council representative?
We think the choice on Nov. 5 should be clear. We will be voting for Jonathan Neufeld and invite other members of the Goshen community to do the same.
John and Missy Kauffman Schrock, Goshen
