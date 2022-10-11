Letters to the editor concerning the Nov. 8 election will due by noon Nov. 1. Letters received after that time will not be printed.
The deadline is to give candidates time to respond prior to the election.
— Sheila Selman, editor
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
...Elevated danger for field fires today... Warm weather with breezing conditions will bring an elevated risk for field fires as dry conditions continue over most areas. Numerous fields will become very dry as minimum relative humidity levels drop to between 30 and 40 percent increasing fire potential with any ignition. This fire potential includes unharvested crop fields that have dried out as well as areas of dry grass and dead brush. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that are able to start will likely spread rapidly out of control.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. Waves 2 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
On Friday, Goshen College unveiled its new mascot, Dash the black squirrel. Goshen College Athletic Director Erica Albertin said in an April statement that a black squirrel mascot “represents our institutional and athletic personality well; fun, energetic, friendly, confident, enthusiastic, strong, clever, quick, and small but mighty.” What do you think of Goshen College’s new mascot?