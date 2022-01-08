Rapid tests are in need
COVID-19 Rapid Tests are in very short supply country-wide and must be rationed at the Bowen Center COVID testing site at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds in Warsaw.
At the request of the Kosciusko County Health Department, Bowen Center/Bowen Health Clinic has gladly operated the COVID Test Site for the last 18 months. During the initial surge of COVID cases, the Test Site often tested more than 400 persons per day. At that time, the Indiana State Health Department consistently provided enough test kits and all other supplies required to meet the high-volume need. When the Rapid Tests were approved for general use, they were preferred over the PCR tests (deep nasal swab) because they were less invasive, and the results were available in 15 minutes.
Over the summer of 2021 there were an average of 100 persons per day requesting tests at the Test Site, mostly the Rapid Test. Starting in late fall of 2021, the request for testing began to climb steadily from one week to the next. Last Monday we tested 223 persons. The Indiana State Department of Health is no longer able to provide enough Rapid Tests to keep up with the volume of persons coming to the Test Site. Bob Weaver, Director of the Kosciusko County Department of Health, has been relentless in his efforts to get enough test kits to keep up with the demand. He was informed last week that that PCR test kit orders will continue to ship, however, Rapid test kits must be rationed and only administered to youth ages 5-18 and adults above age 50 all reporting COVID-like symptoms. Thus, all other persons who request testing at the Test Site will be administered the PCR test (deep nasal swab) due to supply shortages.
If at any point in time the test site completely runs out of test kits, we will be forced to temporarily close until a new shipment is received. We want to apologize to the community in advance if we ever must temporarily close the Test Site. It will not be an employee shortage problem. We are fully staffed with dedicated, compassionate individuals, intent on serving this community. The problem will be a shortage of test kits.
If the Test Site must temporarily close due to a lack of test kits, a sign will be prominently displayed at the Test Site. Since the delivery of supplies is uncertain, if the Test Site must close, we may not be able to predict when the Test Site will reopen. We will keep media apprised of Test Site operations and it will be noted on our website at BowenCenter.org.
Again, we sincerely apologize in advance to the community for the inconvenience this may cause during this ongoing Global Pandemic.
Kurt Carlson, Warsaw
