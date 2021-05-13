Who is left to vote for?
Who is left for a conservative to vote for? Democrats kill babies, Republicans kill truth, and both heap mountains of debt on our young people. And to her shame, news reports indicate that Jackie Walorski was in the middle of the May 12 vote to strip her party’s leadership of one of its few remaining truthtellers, Rep. Liz Cheney.
The prophet Isaiah wrote (Isaiah 59:14-16 CSB): “Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far off. For truth has stumbled in the public square, and honesty cannot enter. Truth is missing, and whoever turns from evil is plundered. The Lord saw that there was no justice, and he was offended. He saw that there was no man — he was amazed that there was no one interceding; so his own arm brought salvation, and his own righteousness supported him.”
Starting with Ascension Day (May 13), let’s pray for the next 11 days through Pentecost (May 23) for God’s merciful intervention and an outpouring of his Spirit to show us “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”
Edward Strohbehn, Nappanee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.