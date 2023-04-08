The long history of this country includes countless instances of Native people who have suffered forced removal from their families and tribes.
The Indian Child Welfare Act — which establishes basic requirements to protect Native American children from this continued forced removal — is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court. If the court overturns this law, it would make it possible for states to again legally separate Native children from their communities.
Native American leaders tell us how dangerous assimilation, as well as the loss of children from their community, is to their future. They see this case as potentially being the greatest threat to Native sovereignty in our lifetimes. It is vitally important that the Court uphold ICWA, a law that protects Native children from forced removal from their families, tribes, and cultures.
In 1978, Congress passed ICWA to slow the historical trend of forced removal of Indigenous people from their land, including the forced removal of children from their families. Now the Supreme Court may overturn a law that requires child welfare workers to take extra precautions when making decisions regarding the removal of children from their tribe and culture.
Those challenging the law claim it is unconstitutional because it makes decisions based upon race. That is just not true. According to author and Native sociologist Sarah Augustine, the truth is that “ICWA empowers tribes to make adoption and foster care placement decisions based upon tribal membership, not based upon race.”
The Assembly Mennonite Church Repair Network includes Anne Birky, John Blosser: Judith Davis, Barbara J. Hassan, Deb Johnston, Norm Kauffman, Sharon Kauffman, Tom Kauffman, Marshall V. King, John Nafziger, Lois Hess Nafziger, Randy J Roth, Karl Shelly, Beck Unternahrer and myself.
As members of the Assembly Mennonite Church Repair Network, focused on equality for Native people, we strongly support the retention of ICWA. We pray that the Supreme Court will not overturn this bill and advance the day when the Native people of this land are treated with the dignity, respect, and love that every person deserves.
-Heather Bridger-Ulloa, Goshen