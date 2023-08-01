I have quite a few friends who are librarians.
The government and authoritarian organizations are attacking them.
I am defending libraries and their leadership because banning books is unconstitutional. As a teacher what legislators and "concerned" community members are doing is bully behavior.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the right to freedom of religion and freedom of expression from government interference.
If parents are unhappy with their children’s choices they need to work with their daughter or son at making appropriate choices that they feel are appropriate for their family’s ethics. We are a very diverse society, and we must be respectful to all people and their wishes unless it causes direct harm physically or psychologically. That is what the Constitution is all about.
Libraries play an important role in our world. Public libraries provide resources and services for literacy and education to anyone in need or wanting access. They help individuals to expand their network and become a part of a community.
Elkhart County needs to think about expanding our horizons through our libraries and our schools. Not restrict them.
I do not want us to go down in history as being part of a civilization that restricts freedom. I don't want us to have a government that burns — I mean bans books.
Read your history books and see where that leads.
I do not want communities harassing leaders that are supervising a nonpartisan institution that doesn't ask if you are conservative or liberal — they want to help all.
One in three Hoosier children (37%) are reading on grade level (down from 41% in 2017), according to the National Association Education of Procurement, which is known as the nation’s report card.
All of our Elkhart County libraries promote reading — THEY DO NOT FORCE ANYONE TO READ WHAT THEY DON’T WANT TO READ.
Please support our libraries and let them do what they are supposed to do — increase knowledge / literacy so we can have a better society and freedom.
Paul D Steury, Goshen