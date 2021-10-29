Don’t obstruct the war against COVID-19
Mr. Chad Maurer is the one who is using hyperbole (Oct. 13 letter). There is an enormous difference between gassing Jews and then cremating them because of their religion and fighting a war, yes a war, against the COVID-19 virus, which has killed millions of people, including my half-brother.
If we don’t listen to the medical experts and trust them to tell us what are the right things to do to stop this pandemic, then the human race may die out entirely. I have had two vaccinations and a booster shot due to my other medical conditions and I am very well. We need to cooperate with the authorities and not obstruct this war against the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
Jennifer E. Rowdabaugh, Goshen
