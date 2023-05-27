Retiring doctor says thanks
Dear Patients and Colleagues,
With a heavy heart, I must announce my departure from Goshen Orthopedics as of June 15, 2023. After almost 30 years of serving the Goshen community, it is time for me to step back and focus on myself and my family. While I will miss the job I loved, my previous trauma and progression of arthritis have made it necessary for me to step back and focus on my health. I am confident that the practice will continue to provide excellent care to our patients under the guidance of my colleagues.
I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the trust and support that you have shown me throughout my career. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a physician in our community, and I am grateful for the relationships I have built with all of you over the years.
To my patients, thank you for allowing me to join your healthcare journey. Your courage, strength, and resilience have inspired me every day, and it has been a joy to watch you overcome challenges and achieve your goals. I am humbled by the trust that you have placed in me, and I will forever cherish the memories of our time together.
To my colleagues, thank you for your support and collaboration. Working alongside of you has been a pleasure, sharing knowledge and expertise and providing the best possible care to our patients. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from you and contribute to our community’s overall health.
Thank you once again for the privilege of serving you. I wish you all the best for the future and hope that our paths may cross again.
Sincerely,
David C. Koronkiewicz, DO, MS-HQSM,CHCQM, FAOAO