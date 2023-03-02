Ohio toxicity and the Hoosier reputation
The US Environmental Protection Agency contracted with a notorious landfill in Indiana to accept the toxic waste from the horrible train derailment in Ohio.
Both Michigan and Texas said no to the noxious soil and water from the cleanup of the vinyl chloride spill.
Yes we are supposed to be a good neighbor to the Buckeye State, but we must think about our own. We have to think about the ramifications of our actions when it comes to our present, our future and our character.
I read that Governor Holcomb said, “I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana.”
He’s the governor. Instead of objecting can he not make an executive decision? We must stand up for the environment. Our foundation that affects our future.
Our state government has to just say no and make a definitive decision to refuse shipment and that will earn us (some) respect.
I work for an alternative high school as their environmental science teacher and I talk to my students about the difference between ignorance and stupidity. Ignorance is when you don’t know something and I tell them I don’t know about plenty of subjects. Stupidity is when you know better but you choose the wrong decision.
This is stupidity.
If I truly want to be the best environmental teacher possible I must mentor to my students my personal mission. My mission is to “utilize my life long professional experience in Environmental and Sustainability Education to lead, enhance, develop, inspire and mentor students, people, governments and organizations in making environmentally responsible and literate stewards.”
My job is to help us, decision makers and my students, think about the consequences of our un-environmental reputation.
And not be stupid.
— Paul Steury, Goshen