Taxpayers should give input on referendum
During the 2022 campaign, Goshen School Board member and candidate for reelection, Mario Garber, said that he wants the public’s input on another referendum:
“We are now at a point fiscally where we can move forward, but still have to make decisions looking to the future. And, what does that mean? It means some time we’re going to be talking about a referendum again. Is that something that is fiscally responsible for those schools? I can’t stand here and say yes or no. We have to get all that information. We’re representing students and the teachers, but also you as a community. So, let’s make sure we get all that input from everyone, all the stakeholders, before I make important decisions like that.”
The last referendum was passed in May 2018 at a rate of $0.26 per $100 of assessed valuation for the purpose of “funding academic and educationally related programs, managing class sizes and retaining teachers.” This has an estimated tax value of $4,014,484 per year through 2026.
How has the School Corporation used that money? Have they managed it wisely? Have they accomplished their stated goals? Should they hold another referendum? I believe the public should give their input on these questions as Mr. Garber requested.
The next school board meeting is Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. This is an excellent opportunity for taxpayers in the district to give respectful, well-reasoned input on whether the board should consider this option for additional school funding.
Jon Glick, Goshen