Letter leaves wrong impression
Lloyd Brubaker's letter to the editor in Saturday's Goshen News was correct. I believe it was 2014 when I submitted a letter suggesting that Democrats vote in the Republican Primary. However, his letter can leave readers with the impression that it was to vote for the weakest candidate in hopes that a Democrat would win in the fall. That was not the case.
I recall telling Democrats something like "Lightning won't strike you dead if you vote in the Republican Primary." That year, the Democrats had no candidate for commissioner. And prospects for finding someone to slate after the primary were slim. Mike Yoder was running for re-election with opposition on the Republican ballot. I felt he was dedicated, had done an excellent job (though we didn’t always agree), and was the best choice. I suggested Democrats could cross over to vote for him. He did win that year. Mike hadn’t asked for my support, and the Elkhart County Democratic chairperson was displeased, as political parties can lose track of who their regular supporters are when they switch primaries.
Contrary to what Mr. Brubaker wrote, Indiana is an open primary state, with voters able to request a different ballot every election. It hasn’t been against election law in my lifetime, if ever. There have been times when both Democratic and Republican parties have encouraged crossovers to vote for the weakest candidate to help their own party’s candidate. If this is suspected, a poll worker may require voters sign affidavits saying they will support the majority of that party’s ticket in the General Election, though it is seldom demanded.
Sabotaging the Republican Primary was not the purpose in 2020. I acted in what I believed to be the best interests of Elkhart County, not my party, risking rebuke from its officers.
Allan Kauffman, Goshen