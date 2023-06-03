Education beyond repair
I wrote two letters warning of Republican’s fervent desire to destroy public education in Indiana, and asked you to get involved before they damaged public education beyond repair. Well, it is too late. The recent expansion of the school voucher program is the final nail in the coffin for public education in Indiana. It is a thinly veiled attempt by far-right fascists to bring a halt to diversity and discourse in public education, because they realized that when poor people, people of color, and non-binary people are educated and think for themselves, they realize the far-right narrative is blatantly and ridiculously false. The voucher program allows Republicans to require Charter schools to continue to indoctrinate our youth in the same false narrative that has sustained the far-right since Mussolini and Hitler. It is no wonder that educated people are fleeing Indiana in droves. I am tempted to leave the state myself, and watch from afar as Republicans move Indiana ever closer to the portal of Hell.
Ron Chupp, Goshen