Flag hung improperly, rainbow hijacked
Deception upon deception. The controversial pride event on the south lawn of the White House on June 10 seems to overshadow the fact that the hallowed American flag is the face of the nation, not the rainbow flag which was given a prominent position. The flag flying above the White House was not grouped with the three flags shown on the south portico. So optics (the way it appears) can be deceptive, or human deception (the way it is made out to appear), supposedly to get around the flag code. Do our government leaders have to go this route? How can this be, and getting worse and worse?
Let’s take an honest look at the rainbow itself. It was given by God in the days of Noah, as a sign of deliverance from a very destructive world-wide flood which came about when God saw “every imagination of the thoughts of his (man’s) heart was only evil continually.” See Genesis 6:5. It seems that turning to the Lord would be far better than desecrating that which is sacred, the rainbow.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen