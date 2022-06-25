Disaster Capitalism
Be careful whom you blame for inflation!
Canadian author Naomi Klein flags the exorbitant price hikes we’re currently experiencing as signs of “disaster capitalism.” After such catastrophic events as pandemics and wars, when people are hurting, many corporations jump at the chance to take advantage of the turmoil and profit from it.
In recent years many corporations have become enormous, resulting in much less competition. Corporations used to have to compete with each other for sales, an excellent way to keep prices from going through the roof. Now there is so little competition, they actually can coordinate pricing.
When corporations have record profits as now, why do they keep raising prices? Because they can! The New York Times recently reported that “corporate executives have spent recent earnings calls bragging about their newfound power to raise prices.” By citing the pandemic or war in Ukraine, corporations think they can use a catastrophe as an excuse for price gouging. The very lax U.S. anti-trust laws are part of the problem. We need people in Congress to enact a tax on windfall profits and break up some corporations. (Unilever alone owns 400 brands and companies.)
U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski (2nd District) votes almost 100% of the time for corporate interests. The past month she sent out emails railing against inflation, yet most Republicans, including Jackie, voted against an oil-and-gas, price-gouging bill in Congress. Her votes often protect corporations, not her constituents. Check out who funds her, then vote for Paul Steury in November.
Joann Smith, Goshen