Roads need to be addressed
After reading Saturday’s Goshen News “Letters to the Editor,” I concur with the message from Larry Doss. As this city continues to grow and is encouraging further growth, I believe that the interest in additional affordable housing is being adequately addressed. Mr. Doss’ concerns regarding traffic and roadways are my concerns as well. My greatest concern is the deterioration of the locally maintained streets.
Recently, there was an article in the newspaper reporting on the conditions of those streets. As I recall, the survey said that there were over 65% plus streets in serious need of improvement. Having been a former employee of the city in a position of understanding how the city budgeting process works, budgeting for streets and highways, as I recall, is in a category separate from the general city operating funds.
I would like to see an effort to find a creative way to provide for more funding of roadway surface improvements. As prospective new residents investigate the education services, quality of life resources, and quality affordable housing opportunities, they also, I am sure, would like to have smooth, good quality streets to drive on. That would not only be great to reduce the wear and tear on their vehicles. But would be of good benefit on the vehicles of those of us living here.
Thank you,
Maynard D Hartsough, Goshen