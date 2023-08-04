A few days ago, a well-intentioned editorial opinion was published in the Goshen News — an opinion with which we, the Elkhart County Commissioners, happen to agree. The historic downtown Goshen Courthouse has been a beautiful fixture of this lovely city since the end of the American Civil War.
Not only is it architecturally splendid, it also plays a vital role in shaping the first impressions of countless visitors to this great city when they first arrive. It’s an attractive centerpiece of our downtown, and we intend to keep it that way.
The mistake that was made in the editorial letter was the assumption that the courthouse will no longer be filled with the hustle and bustle of people who work there. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Since first embarking on building a new courts campus that will benefit every citizen of Elkhart County, we’ve made it clear time-after-time, that the intent is to fill the vacated judicial and clerk offices with other county offices. As far as your county leadership is concerned, the historic Goshen courthouse will never be empty.
In fact, we’re working on plans to invest and preserve the building for generations to come. It’s beautiful. And when we’re done, it will be in better shape than it is right now.
As for the courthouse in downtown Elkhart, it’s in such need of repair and reconditioning, that it’s no longer suitable for use as a county facility. And you’d be hard pressed to find many people who see the architectural style (which is called ‘Brutalist’) as one that adds charm to downtown Elkhart.
Last summer, County Commissioner Brad Rogers even made a short video to ensure people know that the future of Goshen’s historic downtown courthouse is in good hands. The video is available for everyone to see at the following link https://youtu.be/hq6hZkgS374.
Our Goshen Courthouse is a local treasure. It’s not going anywhere. And as far as your county leaders are concerned, it will always figure prominently as one of the most beautiful buildings in all of Elkhart County — a building that will continue to be filled with people who love it for generations to come.
Sincerely,
Brad Rogers, president – Elkhart County Commissioners
Suzzane Weirick, vice president
Bob Barnes, member