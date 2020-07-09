Doctor with COVID-19 asks community to take precautions
As you may know, I have been in the hospital with COVID-19. I was doing well and thought I would remain relatively healthy. That came to an abrupt end on June 10. My oxygen levels dropped to critical levels and I ended up at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
I don’t remember a lot that happened over the next two weeks, but I do remember the fatigue. I was told more than once that if I got any worse I would be on a ventilator. Breathing was a constant effort and any movement was exhausting. Taking a sip of water was an immense effort! Treatment was a daily experiment to gauge my response to help direct the next day. No set standard of therapy is known. My lungs were affected, but fortunately I did not have other organ failure or compromise. I SURVIVED!
This summer, most of us will be exposed to this virus. Some will have no symptoms. Others will die. We can’t stop the spread of the disease. We can change how that exposure occurs. We can change who we contact and how. We can change the lives of those around us.
My life has experienced an abrupt change as I try to restore by ability to breathe and be active. I am sure that I now have very little control over my improvement, except to fight forward.
I appreciate all of your concerns and prayers for me. God has been good and faithful to me! Thank you for being an extended family. I have people all over the world praying for me. What a blessing!
Please, this summer:
1. Wear a mask
2. Think past yourself
3. Avoid known contacts
4. Stay home when you can
5. Keep your distance
6. Avoid large groups
7. Change your schedule when you need to … it can wait
8. Stay home if you have a fever or any other symptoms
9. Pray
God’s Blessings to you all.
John A. Egli, M.D., Topeka
