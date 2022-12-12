Churches should be open for Christmas
What, churches will be closed on Christmas Sunday, a day set apart by men as a special day to celebrate Christ’s coming to be the Savior of our world. Jesus was God’s gift of love to us one and all. Jesus really is the reason for this season.
I have to ask myself, what does God think about this action of the spiritual leaders of our churches? We do know God will react. The Bible in Revelation we see the church of Ephesus, that was a faithful church in doctrine and practice, yet Jesus said they had left their first love for him. Repent and return to that first love or I will put your light out, he said.
History bears testimony that they ceased to be as a church.
In Revelation 3, we look at the church of Laodicea that was a literal church at that time, but also a prophetic church describing the end of the church age in the earth. This church replaced him with carnal, worldly worship. Revelation 3:20 we find Jesus standing on the outside of the door of the church knocking, trying to be restored to his rightful place in the church. Look at verse 19 and see God’s reaction to his church, “As many as I love and chasten, be zealous and therefore repent.”
Spiritual leaders closing the churches on this day of his coming causes us each one to question what our spiritual leaders have really believed and cause doubts to what they preach. It certainly reveals to us where they are personally in their relationship with the Lord Jesus. May the Lord bring us to pray to the God who loves us so, with sincere hearts to repent and seek his face.
The Rev. Louis H. Showers, Goshen