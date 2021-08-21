Biden fails miserably on Afghan withdrawal
I am outraged over the events unfolding in Afghanistan. It is outrageous the way it was done. The sacrifices of our military forces and the loss of $86 billion in military hardware.
The Biden administration said they planned for every contingency. They failed miserably.
Tell that to the people who remain and will be sacrificed and the women put into bondage. Of course, the columnists like John Krull said it was unwinnable, but it’s not the point. The point is it was poor planning and now the people of Afghanistan will be paying huge price in blood and in liberty.
John Alheim, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.