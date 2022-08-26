Student debt relief is unfair
The Biden Administration has decided to forgive $10,000 of student debt for those earning less the $125,000. My 28-year-old son will receive $0 because he incurred no debt while attending college. He did this by living at home and working a part-time job while attending IU South Bend. He also earned his master’s while working a full-time job. My contribution was four semesters of tuition only and he paid for the balance. So much for doing the right thing. What happens now? Should today's incoming college freshman expect debt relief in the future? This is totally unfair to those working students and Biden has opened a big can of worms.
Ben Williams, Goshen