My name is Felix Perez Diener and as both the son of Gilberto and a past City Council youth adviser, I have a unique perspective on my father’s bid for City Council. I’ve sat behind those desks, participated in City Council meetings, and worked to pass an environmental resolution for the city of Goshen. Because I’ve served in that role, I can unequivocally state that my dad has what it takes.
The most important attribute for a City Council member is the ability to listen. We are elected to represent and listen to our constituents. We cannot fulfill the demands of our position without listening. Listening is fundamental to what we’ve been trusted with, so any council member must have a keen ear. On City Council, we are most productive when we actively listen. My father’s listening ability will add to the already fantastic work that is happening on the Goshen City Council
My father Gilberto is without a doubt a listener. Growing up, I always knew my father would be there as a listener for anything I wanted to talk about. Whether it is dating advice or mulling over the San Antonio Spurs’ last season, my father always makes time to listen. Listening is also integral to his current and past work. He is currently the vice president of student life at Goshen College — a job that necessitates a strong listening ear as he addresses concerns of many different groups. His continuing work with the Bienvenido program and his commitment to Latinx mental health reveals his commitment to listening and caring for underrepresented people.
I support Gilberto because he is a listener. His unique and valuable skills will make our city a more welcoming place where everyone feels like they have a voice. Vote for Gilberto Nov. 5th.
— Felix Perez Diener, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
