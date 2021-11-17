Elkhart County rejects solar farms while other counties embrace them
Below is a summation of the data from the news article of Nov. 8, 2021, about work that has begun on two new solar farms and a proposed phase 2. I used some simple math ratios to fill in missing data points.
WHITE COUNTY:
• 680,000 solar panels
• $40 million in local tax revenue
• $1 million in rental fees per year
JASPER COUNTY – PHASE I
• 900,000 solar panels
• $53 million in local tax revenue
• $1.32 million in rental fees per year
JASPER COUNTY — PHASE II
• 1,500 solar panels
• $88 million in local tax revenue
• $2.2 million in rental fees per year
Below is a summation of the data from various news articles this summer about a proposed solar farm in Elkhart County:
ELKHART COUNTY
• Zero solar panels
• Zero in local tax revenue
• Zero rental fees
Does anything more need to be said?
Dale Way, Goshen
Vaccination mandate needed
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake, Goshen
We need more people like Mary Riegsecker
I am writing regarding the recent death of Mary Riegsecker. She is missed.
Mary worked with my grandma Fidler at the old Goshen Hospital. I was young but I knew what a caring, hardworking lady she was then. So humble she was, always doing things for others.
After nursing training in the 1960s and at the “new” GGH, I worked with her. She was in charge of taking care of the newborn babies. She loved them and I was fortunate enough to help her on a shift one evening.
She lived frugally and always made things for friends and babies in her senior years. She made food for her neighbors and appreciated everyone and everything. In the past few years, I was her neighbor and enjoyed visiting with her; telling her how much I appreciated her.
We need more Marys in this world.
Kathy Wasson, Middlebury
Russia using disinformation to undermine U.S.
After the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian leaders realized they could never win a military war against the United States, but by using disinformation they could undermine this nation, sow discord and weaken us without firing a shot.
In the past decade in particular, Russians have been spreading disinformation about all vaccines everywhere (except their own), a disturbingly simple way to incite chaos in various countries and kill many people.
Russia is fully aware of all the hot-button issues —I ncluding racism, anti-government sentiment, immigration, religion, education, taxes and guns — that cause conflicts in the U.S. With the help of the media and internet, they exploit all these differences using propaganda, lies and fear. If they can pit one group of Americans against another, they can use Americans themselves to seriously damage their own country.
The past five years the Russian disinformation campaign has been wildly successful. In 2016 Russia got the U.S. president they wanted who in 2020 lost an election, then denied the results, causing an insurrection where Americans killed other Americans.
Russia’s devious strategy showed up Nov. 13 at the Elkhart County Council’s meeting. A heartwarming, factual presentation about the Horizon Education Alliance was followed by attacks against HEA, certain Americans, our educational systems, universities and the common good.
If Americans can’t cooperate to find solutions to our many problems, but instead attack each other, thereby dismantling the foundation our democracy was built on, Russia is poised to step into the breach on the world stage.
Joann Smith, Goshen
