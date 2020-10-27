Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, President Donald J. Trump suggested we’d all be bored if Joe Biden won the election.
“If you want depression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe,” he said. “And boredom.”
I don’t know about the depression, doom and despair, but I’d suggest this country could use a little bit of boredom right about now.
Imagine not having to worry what crazy conspiracy theory would turn up next on the president’s Twitter feed. Wouldn’t that be a nice change?
I’m guessing it wouldn’t trouble us at all if our president never again sent out a message suggesting that his predecessors in the White House might have had Seal Team 6 killed to cover up the fact that Osama bin Laden was still alive.
If Joe Biden were elected, we might never again have to witness our president cozying up to wingnuts and conspiracy theorists. We could stop trying to understand his affinity for white nationalists and racists.
So when the president promises boredom if his opponent wins the election, well, that sounds pretty good.
The president also suggested that if he lost his re-election bid, Americans would lose interest in politics. I think a lot of us are willing to take that risk.
“This is an election between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression,” the president said at that Pennsylvania rally. “You will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen.”
There’s no evidence of that, of course.
As his predecessor, Barack Obama, pointed out in a speech in Philadelphia the very next day, our current president inherited a healthy economy.
“Just like everything else he inherited, he messed it up,” Obama said.
There is so much about our current president that we’ve just never seen before. Take the revelation that he has a Chinese bank account.
“Listen, can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election?” the former president asked. “You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.”
I can’t count the number of times I’ve engaged in similar musings about the current occupant of the White House.
How would Sean Hannity have reacted if Barack Obama had called military veterans suckers and losers? What would Rush Limbaugh have said if Obama had been the president who paid off a porn star?
Obama also lashed out at the president’s insistence that there was “not much” he would change about his administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Really? Not much?” the former president demanded during that speech in Philadelphia. “Nothing you can think of that could have helped some people keep their loved ones alive?”
Obama didn’t try to sugarcoat the truth.
“This pandemic would have been challenging for any president,” he said, “but this idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this up, it's just not true.”
Imagine having a president who would actually level with us when times got tough. Wouldn't that be great?
Obama insisted that Biden, his former vice president, would bring the right approach to the fight against COVID-19.
“Joe’s not going to screw up testing,” he said. “He’s not going to call scientists idiots. He’s not going to host a super spreader event at the White House. Joe will get the pandemic under control.”
Above all, he said, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will restore calm and order to the White House.
“It just won’t be so exhausting,” he said. “You might be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner without having an argument.”
Couldn't we all use a little more of that?
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com. Find him on Twitter @Kelly_Hawes.
