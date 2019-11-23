GOSHEN [mdash] Elroy Roy Troyer, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully at his home with family by his side on Nov. 21. Roy was born on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 1924, in Elkhart County, to Samuel and Sarah (Yoder) Troyer. On June 15, 1946, he married Alberta Cross at Griner Mennoni…