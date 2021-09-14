Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.