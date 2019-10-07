It would be awkward, I suppose, if Hunter Biden’s business dealings were to emerge as a major issue in next year’s presidential campaign.
Of course, that won’t keep the president’s defenders from promoting it.
Take U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. CNN’s Jake Tapper was trying to interview Jordan about the president’s now infamous telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky, but Jordan was far more interested in talking about the Bidens.
“The vice president’s son gets paid $50,000 a month and gets hired by a company in an industry he has no experience in, and, oh, that’s fine?” Jordan said. “Try taking that message to the American people.”
Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, had a lot to say about the Bidens. At the same time, he’s had very little to say about the business interests of the president’s offspring around the world.
Forbes recently reported the president’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, had sold more than $100 million of the family’s real estate since the president took office. A $3.2 million deal in the Dominican Republic, it said, represented “the clearest violation of their father’s pledge to do no new foreign deals while in office.”
During an appearance to promote a Trump project in Indonesia last year, Donald Jr. insisted the family business had turned down lots of deals it could have pursued.
“We could have kept doing deals,” he said. “The media is never going to give us credit.”
Oliver Bullough, a British journalist who sits on the advisory board of an anti-corruption organization in Ukraine, says Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s assertions about Joe Biden are “just nonsense.”
The former vice president’s role in ousting a Ukrainian prosecutor is no secret. Heck, he stood in front of the Council on Foreign Relations last year and bragged about it.
In that speech, Biden recalled telling Ukrainian leaders they’d have to get rid of that corrupt prosecutor if they wanted the billion-dollar loan guarantee the United States had promised. That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, is now a key witness in the case being put together by Giuliani.
Shokin insists Biden wanted to shut down an investigation of the natural gas company Burisma Holdings to protect Hunter, who was then a member of that company’s board of directors.
Bullough told the Washington Post the real corruption was in Shokin’s own office, where top officials had been caught with stashes of diamonds and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.
Both Bidens insist they haven’t talked much about the younger Biden’s business dealings. The elder Biden has said much of what he knows he learned from the news media.
Hunter Biden told the New Yorker he had apologized to his father for the turmoil he had caused, not only with his business dealings but with his struggles with substance abuse and other issues.
“He says, ‘I’m the one who’s sorry,’ and we have an ongoing debate about who should be more sorry,” the younger Biden said.
Bullough suggests the elder Biden should have taken a different approach.
“Why didn’t Joe Biden tell Hunter: ‘Come off it. What the hell do you think you’re doing?’” he told the Washington Post.
Though there is no evidence of criminal behavior, Bullough said, the better course might have been to avoid even a hint of impropriety.
“Should Joe Biden have prevented his son from essentially trading off the Biden name?” he asked. “Maybe he should have.”
Of course, if we really want to discourage such behavior, we might want to pass a law making it illegal. Do you suppose the president would sign it?
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com. Find him on Twitter @Kelly_Hawes.
