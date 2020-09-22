GOSHEN [mdash] Noah Graham Funk, age 19 months, of Goshen, Indiana, died at his residence Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, as a result of an accident. Noah was born Feb. 3, 2019, in Nappanee, Indiana, to Tyler and Lila (Hoover) Funk. Noah is survived by his parents, Tyler and Lila Funk of Goshen; sib…