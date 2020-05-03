GOSHEN [mdash] Betty J. Miller, 82, Goshen, died at 10 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 30, 1937, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Joe S.K. and Katie (Yoder) Bontrager. On May 23, 1957, in Middlebury, she married Orla D. Miller, and he died Dec. 6, 2011. Surviving a…