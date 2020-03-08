It would have been fun to watch Elizabeth Warren go toe to toe with Donald Trump on a debate stage.
She had made clear in her encounters with fellow Democrats that she could hold her own in a policy discussion.
Warren was one of three women I thought had a chance to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
At one point, it looked like the choice might be Kamala Harris. She had kicked off her campaign in front of 20,000 supporters, but she wound up dropping out two months ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Then there was Amy Klobuchar, who parlayed a strong debate performance ahead of the New Hampshire primary into a surprise third-place finish. Her moment in the sun ended quickly, though, and she suspended her campaign just ahead of Super Tuesday.
Warren, though, seemed to show the greatest promise. She won support with her sharp intellect and a seemingly endless stream of policy blueprints. She was the frontrunner in numerous polls, and she was drawing large crowds at campaign appearances.
Things began to unravel, though, on the issue of health care. Rivals pointed out she seemed to have a plan for everything except “Medicare for All,” and the proposal she finally put forward left both moderates and progressives disappointed.
After coming up short in the first four states and on Super Tuesday, Warren finally called it quits.
“I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight,” she told the crowd gathered outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The announcement effectively narrowed the choices to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, two white men in their 70s. For those who had celebrated the Democratic primary field as the most diverse in American history, it was disappointing.
Warren’s departure would seem to be good news for Sanders, who told reporters there was “no question” Warren’s platform was more ideologically aligned with his policies than those of Biden.
“And so, today, I would simply say to her supporters out there, of whom there are millions, we are opening the door to you, and we’d love you to come on board,” he said. “Together we can win this primary process. Together we can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of American politics.”
Warren made clear, though, that she was in no hurry to endorse anyone.
“Why would I owe anybody an endorsement?” she told Jess Bidgood, national political reporter for the Boston Globe. “Is that a question they asked everybody else who dropped out of this race?”
What did she think of the remaining candidates?
“I think I would have made a better president than either one of them,” she told Bidgood. “That’s why I was running!”
The loss was harder, she said, precisely because she had such detailed plans.
“The pieces are far more real,” she said. “It makes losing this chance to lead our government to make those changes far more painful.”
In speaking to reporters about the end of her campaign, Warren mentioned “all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.”
She called the issue of gender “a trap question.”
“If you say, ‘yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says ‘whiner,’” she said. “And if you say ‘there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘what planet do you live on?’”
The pundits will argue about whether female candidates are treated differently because of their gender, but when it comes to presidential politics, the facts speak for themselves.
This year marks 100 years since women earned the right to vote. How long will it be before we give a woman a chance to lead this country?
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com. Find him on Twitter @Kelly_Hawes.
