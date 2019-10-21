Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 66F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies late. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.