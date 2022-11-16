Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow showers. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.