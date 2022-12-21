Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds increasing to 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knot storms early Friday and waves 12 to 16 feet possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels by early Friday. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through late Friday night. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. &&