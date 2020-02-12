Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.