INDIANAPOLIS — Maybe Trey Hollingsworth thinks loved ones are as easy to purchase as congressional districts.
Hollingsworth, a Republican congressman representing much of southern and central Indiana, talked with WIBC FM in Indianapolis the other day. During the live interview, Hollingsworth said this:
“It is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter.”
He added:
“The social scientists are telling us about the economic disaster that is going on. Our (Gross Domestic Product) is supposed to be down 20 percent alone this quarter. It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils. It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils and we intend to move forward that direction. That is our responsibility and to abdicate that is to insult the Americans that voted us into office.”
Stripped down to its essentials, Hollingsworth was saying that saving wealth — money — was a higher priority than saving lives.
Hollingsworth’s comments earned him ink and airtime in The Washington Post, CNN, NBC and many other places.
Prior to this bit of notoriety, Hollingsworth’s only other claim on the nation’s attention came from the naked opportunism with which he, previously a resident of Tennessee, searched for a congressional district his family money — he has a net worth north of $50 million — could help him secure.
He found one with the right price tag here in Indiana. He faced a field of native Hoosiers, including Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller and two state legislators, in the GOP primary in 2016 and outspent them all. He then defeated Democrat Shelli Yoder (a Shipshewana native) in the fall election.
By the time it was all over, Hollingsworth had spent more than $3 million of his own money to buy — er, win — a seat in Congress.
In his time in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hollingsworth has been a reliably right-wing foot soldier, one eager to move in lockstep with all the Republican Party’s zigzags that have marked the Donald Trump era of flexibility in ideology and principle. Hollingsworth has demonstrated roughly the same capacity for generating original thoughts as a slab of granite.
That’s why he outsources his thinking to extremely conservative online outlets and think tanks. (I use the word “think” here very loosely.)
Such places have been pounding a drumroll about the damage the shutdown associated with the coronavirus pandemic has done to the economy. They moan about lost wages for working American families and stock market performance that would do a roller coaster proud.
One suspects that the first concern — about working families — is largely synthetic. Long before the pandemic hit and the shutdown occurred, wages for working families were stagnant at best and many Americans in the bottom tier of the middle class were falling into poverty, no matter how hard they worked.
Hollingsworth and his brain trust were more than content to adopt a laissez-faire attitude regarding that huge slice of suffering. It was only when portfolios began to be hit hard that they sprang into action.
Now, Hollingsworth and company apparently are willing to make sacrifices for the greater good — so long as someone else makes those sacrifices. That’s what passes for wearing “big boy and big girl pants” in conservative circles.
If it weren’t so painful, the irony here would be delicious.
Hollingsworth, ever covetous of the approval of the fringe right, has done yeoman’s work trying to restrict reproductive rights. He’s voted to defund Planned Parenthood. He’s supported parental notification laws. He even has spouted spurious statistics about a supposed increase in the number of abortions in Bloomington.
He argues, with passion, that what he calls “the unborn” have a right to life.
But those who already have been born?
Apparently, not so much.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
