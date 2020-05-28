INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump finds enemies everywhere.
The list of targets at which he has lashed out is long and varied. It includes Democrats, Republicans who don’t agree with everything he does all the time, the media, foreign leaders, writers, professional athletes, Hollywood stars, Broadway casts, child activists … and, well, this is a column, not a book, so we don’t have room to list them all.
The president’s search for adversaries seems to turn them up at every point on the compass.
That’s why it’s so hard to believe Donald Trump never has been able to spot his biggest enemy.
He sees him every time he looks in the mirror.
Two recent Trump tussles show that the president has no idea how much damage he does to his own cause and his own interests.
The first of these squabbles is the pointless and self-defeating one he’s waged against MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough.
Frustrated by his own ineffectiveness in leading the nation through the coronavirus pandemic and stung by Scarborough’s frequent criticism, the president lashed out at the TV host in a way that was both self-defeating and, in political terms, nearly suicidal. He’s accused Scarborough of murdering a woman who worked on the TV star’s staff when Scarborough was a congressman from Florida.
To call the charge baseless is to give it more credit than it deserves. There is no evidence — zippo, zilch, nada — that Scarborough had anything to do with the poor woman’s death, which both doctors and law enforcement officials determined was from natural causes.
Trump’s accusation is both so false and so evidently mean-spirited that, if he’d made it at any other time in his life, he would be vulnerable to a libel suit. Even though the law makes it very hard for a public figure such as Scarborough to win a defamation case, calling him a murderer without a shred of evidence to back up the charge would give the congressman turned TV host adequate grounds.
But, here’s the thing: a 1988 federal law — commonly known as the Westfall Act — grants federal employees absolute immunity from common-law tort claims while performing their duties. Scarborough could try to argue that Trump’s slanders aren’t part of the president’s duties, but the public official charged with determining whether Scarborough’s argument is valid would be U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
Given that Barr scurries off to fetch every time Trump hurls a stick and rolls over whenever the president commands, it’s unlikely Scarborough would have success there.
That’s why Scarborough and his allies have turned their attention to Twitter.
The social media platform has no such immunity.
The methodical arguments Scarborough, his allies and the late woman’s widowed husband have advanced regarding Twitter have been designed to highlight the platform’s exposure. Those arguments highlight that Twitter has violated its own standards to allow the president to untruthfully malign someone.
Now, to limit its exposure, Twitter has decided to fact-check Trump’s tweets.
That means, headed into a tough re-election campaign, the president’s primary means of communicating with and whipping up his base will be less effective.
That’s stupid fight one.
Stupid fight two involves North Carolina, one of several battleground states Trump absolutely must win to be re-elected.
The Republican National Convention is supposed to be held in Charlotte in late August, but the president is angry about North Carolina’s safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.
So, he’s threatening to move the convention to another state.
At present, polls show Trump trailing his inevitable Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in every battleground state but one.
North Carolina.
There, Trump has the slenderest of leads, a single percentage point — well within the poll’s margin of error.
A smart person would see that as a reason to court, rather than antagonize, North Carolina voters.
Not Trump.
He’s got to pick a fight with them, even if it costs him electoral votes he desperately needs.
It’s been well-established that Trump’s staff and supporters withhold information from him that they know he does not want to hear.
It appears they must be hiding other things, too.
Such as, all mirrors and any additional reflective surfaces.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
