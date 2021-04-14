INDIANAPOLIS—Some things are predictable.
Here’s one: Just as Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chose to fulminate against President Joe Biden’s mild and common-sense statements about guns and gun violence, there was a mass shooting in the Lone Star State.
A man, it seems, went into the place he worked and shot six people. He killed one of them and left the other five wounded.
As mass shootings in the United States go these days, it wasn’t that bad. If it hadn’t been for Abbott’s obtuse timing and rhetoric, it might not even have made national news. We have so many mass shootings in this country that the smaller ones almost have ceased to register.
But it served to illustrate Biden’s point.
The president said America is experiencing an “epidemic” of gun violence. If anything, Biden understates the problem.
In 2020, more than 40,000 Americans lost their lives to guns. Between two and three times that many were wounded.
As the president said, every day in this country 316 people are shot. More than 100 of them die.
Every day.
Every.
Day.
Japan has a little more than one-third the population of the United States. It’s a horrible year for gun violence in that nation when 10 people die by firearms.
We Americans rack up a body count higher than that in just a little more than two hours.
Great Britain has about a fifth the population of the United States. The Brits record between 100 and 200 deaths by guns per year.
We Americans kill that many in a day — or two days, max.
I could go on — because the list of industrialized countries that have better records of containing gun-related tragedies than we do is long — but I suspect the point has been made.
The opponents of any sort of sane gun policies in the United States say these other nations either have curtailed basic freedoms or oppressed their citizenries. That is why other countries can limit the number of people killed by guns — and we can’t.
Anyone who has traveled to those nations knows that is not true. While their cultures are different than ours — they are, after all, different nations — the Brits and Japanese can move, speak and think freely. They live lives largely unburdened by the heavy hand of oppressive government.
They also live free of the fear that they will be gunned down in the street, in the workplace, in church, at a supermarket or on the roadway. Their children don’t have to practice active-shooter drills in those countries’ classrooms. They don’t have to wonder constantly if a depressed or agitated acquaintance, co-worker or stranger they encounter suddenly will stop being a source of concern and start being a deadly threat.
Because that person has a gun.
Often, that gun isn’t one designed for hunting or even personal protection. It’s a military-style assault weapon that is designed to kill many, many people in a hurry.
These other countries somehow manage to keep their streets, their businesses, their places of worship and their classrooms from becoming free-fire zones.
We Americans should be able to do it, too.
We won’t get any help in this work from those in the thrall of the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby. Their arguments against any rational gun laws will be as inevitable as nightfall — and about as illuminating.
If their primary contention that more guns make us safer were in any way true, we would be the safest nation on earth. After all, we have less than 5% of the world’s population and possess more than half the world’s privately owned guns.
And, because we have let the gun devotees write our firearms laws for the past quarter-century, we now have more than 300 of our fellow citizens being shot every day.
We owe it to them to stop following the people and the organizations that have recorded one failure after another.
Particularly when those failures end in funerals — more than 40,000 of them just last year.
Today is another day.
Another day when 300 people will be shot and more than 100 of them will die.
But it’s also another chance for us to try to solve this problem.
Another chance to try to make things right.
