A colleague and I ran into Indiana Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, the other day as we all left the Statehouse.
The three of us took a few minutes to catch up. We didn’t talk about anything of great consequence. We weren’t on the record, anyway, so I’m not going to report any details of the conversation.
Merritt, who is also the Republican candidate for mayor of Indianapolis, was affable and relaxed. That’s not surprising. I’ve known Merritt for more than 25 years. In that time, I’ve never seen him be anything other than friendly and courteous. He’s one of the nicest guys around.
That’s not an endorsement.
I’ve known Merritt’s opponent, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, for more than 30 years. He, too, is a good guy, warm, friendly and concerned about other human beings.
Both Hogsett and Merritt are exactly the kind of people we want to have involved in public service.
After Merritt, my colleague and I finished chatting, I thought about how strange political contests can be.
More things unite Joe Hogsett and Jim Merritt than divide them. They both want to build and live in healthy, vibrant communities in which people are treated fairly and have ample opportunities to build good lives. They both have dedicated substantial portions of their lives to serving the public.
In many, perhaps even most, contexts, they would be allies, not adversaries.
But the realities of politics, particularly in this hyper-partisan era, force them — and us — to focus more attention on the often somewhat minor points about which they disagree than on the many ones upon which they agree.
The nature of elections may make this inevitable, but there is something sad about it.
The other thing I thought about is the waste involved in a race such as Hogsett’s and Merritt’s.
The truth is that the city of Indianapolis won’t be badly served if either Hogsett or Merritt is elected mayor for the next four years.
Each man will be a good leader for the city. Both are hardworking, thoughtful and open to other points of view. Each is resilient and level-headed, capable of soldiering on through both hardship and success.
In many ways, it’s a pity that one of them must lose.
That’s not always the case.
Many times, we voters must choose between candidates who aren’t up to meeting the responsibilities associated with the office they seek. They either don’t know what to do or aren’t interested in doing the right thing, even if they can figure out what the right thing is.
It would be nice if we could look at the races in which there are an abundance of decent, qualified candidates — such as this mayor’s race — and reapportion some of the contenders to the campaigns where there aren’t any qualified candidates.
There’s no mechanism now to do that — and I frankly can’t think of a way to do it — but it just seems wasteful to allow well-qualified people to sit on the sidelines when there are so many dullards in positions of power.
Such is life, I guess.
We’ll know in less than two months whether Joe Hogsett or Jim Merritt will be mayor of Indianapolis for the next four years.
As I’ve said, while each will do the job in his own fashion, either would do the job well. They’re both good guys, top-drawer human beings.
That won’t change, regardless of who comes out on top on Election Day.
Maybe that’s something we ought to remember more often than we do.
