INDIANAPOLIS — The stimulus checks have set off another silly debate.
The argument is over who should be able to take “credit” for the checks that Americans have started receiving.
About whom we should “thank” for the money.
In part, the fussing has been prompted by the unprecedented decision to have President Donald Trump’s signature appear on the checks. Democrats and other Trump critics have called the move “shameful” and a naked election-year campaign ploy.
Trump says he had nothing to do with the decision and didn’t want his name on the checks. We have his word on it.
Given the president’s tortured relationship with truth-telling — it’s a rare day when he doesn’t spew at least 10 supersized whoppers — his word is worth considerably less than the checks are. Good as gold, his word ain’t.
Some of the arguing also has carried over from the fight over the stimulus package in Congress.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives wanted most of the money to go to working Americans, both to create relief for families teetering on the precipice of economic disaster and to prompt those families to do some spending, which would work as a kind of kick-start for the economy.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate wanted to shift more of the largesse to corporate interests and the wealthy — the theory being that they would use those gains to reinvest and the benefits of those investments would trickle down to all Americans.
That is an ancient debate, one that is older than our republic. So, it’s not surprising that it flared up again during the skirmishing over a spending measure as large as the stimulus package.
But it’s taken an absurd turn on social and other media.
Supporters of the president have begun a campaign of memes and talking points that those who don’t like Donald Trump should refuse to accept “his” stimulus checks.
This, in turn, has prompted Democrats and progressives to start thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, for the checks.
I shake my head.
A couple of things need to be said here.
The first is that the money funding those checks isn’t Donald Trump’s.
Nor is it Nancy Pelosi’s.
Nor is it Chuck Schumer’s.
It’s ours.
The money the government spends — even the borrowed money, because our national debt is largely one we owe to ourselves — comes from the people that government serves.
Us.
Which brings me to the second thing.
The money is ours because the government is ours. Government is the device we set up to meet common needs and to resolve differences so that we can live in relative peace as free people.
The people who serve in that government — Republican or Democrat, progressive or conservative — are not our masters, bestowing favors on the peasantry. No, they’re our servants. They have a duty to serve the nation’s interests.
Our interests.
In this case, the Republicans and Democrats had a dispute over the best way to serve our interests. That’s appropriate. That’s what we put them in office to do.
But they were doing so in our name, with the authority we have entrusted with them to act on our behalf.
So, if you want to “thank” someone for the stimulus check that you might have received, don’t offer your gratitude to Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer.
Instead, you might want to say a word of thanks to your neighbor or a colleague or a friend. And those folks should thank you, too.
If you do this, you’ll accomplish two things.
The first is that you just might break some of the tedium that defines being sheltered in place.
The second is that you’ll remind yourself and others just who in America is really in charge.
It isn’t the politicians.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.