Free speech sure can make the fur fly, can’t it?
Indiana’s two biggest universities have been reminded of that in recent days.
One incident occurred at Purdue University.
After a meeting with student government leaders, in an informal chat, a student asked Purdue President Mitch Daniels about diversity and inclusion. Daniels — a former Indiana governor — tried to offer reassurance.
He said he and the university were about to recruit “one of the rarest creatures in America” — a leading African-American scholar.
The fertilizer hit the fan immediately.
Students challenged him on the use of the word “creature.” Daniels was defensive in response. Then civil rights groups and Purdue faculty committees and members began to protest. The tumult grew, and Daniels issued an apology and retraction for using an “ill-chosen” word and for exercising poor judgment.
I’ve known Mitch Daniels for years. Even though we often disagree, I like and respect him.
I doubt it was his intention to give offense or speak of anyone in disrespectful or discourteous terms. He is a provocative thinker, but not a personally pugnacious human being. He’s a gentleman in the classic sense, a man who seeks only to give offense or do harm when he believes the cause is just.
Because I do know Daniels, I think I understand what he was trying to say to the students who wanted to know that he was concerned about building a diverse Purdue. (I say “I think” because it’s impossible to know with certainty what any other person feels or believes.)
Colleges and universities are under tremendous pressure to recruit and retain faculty members who are not white males so that campuses and classrooms are more reflective of today’s America. Daniels was trying to say that he was so committed to opening up Purdue that he was making a tremendous effort to find a scholar who could lead and mentor underserved and underrepresented members of the university’s student body.
He chose, though, perhaps the clumsiest way possible to express that thought. In doing so, he did give offense, albeit without meaning to.
The students, faculty members and civil rights groups were right to call him on it. And Daniels was right to apologize for saying it because, again, I doubt he meant to insult anyone.
Knowing him, I suspect he’ll be more careful about the words he chooses when he addresses similar subjects in the future.
That’s the way free speech should work. People say what they think and — ideally — we all learn a little something.
The situation at Indiana University is different.
A professor at the university’s Kelley School of Business, Eric Rasmussen, has made a habit of using social media to demean women, gay people, racial minorities and, well, just about everyone who doesn’t think or live exactly like he does.
A recent Tweet in which he posted an article asking if women were ruining academia — the answer was “probably” because they’re just not as smart as men — provoked protests across the nation.
IU’s provost, Lauren Robel, issued a statement calling Rasmussen’s views “repugnant,” but said that they were protected by the First Amendment. For that reason, Rasmussen couldn’t be fired.
Robel’s right — on both counts.
Rasmussen’s statements are bigoted and morally indefensible, but he does have a constitutional right to make them. The First Amendment gives people the right to be boors and jerks if they so choose.
And that’s what Rasmussen has chosen to be.
Even so, we must protect his right to be as obnoxious as he wants to be. He’s got a right to be an insensitive clod and the people who don’t like what he says have a right to tell him he’s an insensitive clod.
That’s the only way we can guarantee that we’ll have moments and outcomes like the one at Purdue, where people of good faith engaged in a dispute, resolved it after some pain and anger and now can plan ways to move forward.
Thus it always has been and likely always will be.
Free speech represents the only way we can bring our differences out in the open, where we can address them.
The argument for freedom isn’t that it’s easy or painless, because it isn’t easy or painless — and never will be.
But it’s worth it, because being free is worth it.
